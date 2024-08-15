Continuity of Modi government will aid in resolving Naga political issue: Rio

Kohima, Aug 15 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Thursday expressed hope that the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre will help resolve the long-standing Naga political issue.

Addressing the 78th Independence Day celebrations, Rio reaffirmed his government's commitment to finding an early solution to the Naga issue, noting that the continuity of the central government could be advantageous.

Rio highlighted the state government's efforts, mentioning the formation of a political affairs committee, which includes the entire Cabinet and elected members from tribes not represented in the Cabinet.

This committee has already convened its first meeting. Joint consultations with civil society organisations and Tribal Hohos will be conducted, based on the Framework Agreement of 2015 and the Agreed Position of 2017, he added.

"We will continue to engage with all stakeholders to reach an early solution," Rio said.

He noted that the NSCN-IM, the principal negotiators in the Naga talks, has been in a ceasefire with the Centre since 1997 and signed the Framework Agreement in 2015.

Meanwhile, the government of India has been in a separate dialogue since 2017 with the working committee of Naga National Political Groups, comprising at least seven Naga groups, which signed the Agreed Position in 2017. However, a final resolution remains elusive due to the NSCN-IM's demands for a separate flag and constitution.

Rio said Nagaland, which became the 16th state of the Indian Union on December 1, 1963, has been an active partner in the nation's journey. He celebrated the recent urban local body elections in the state, which saw women’s representation increase to 37 per cent, surpassing the 33 per cent reservation mandated by law.

Rio said the government remains open to resolving the demands of the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation, which has sought the creation of a Frontier Nagaland Territory since 2010.

Rio also highlighted the state's past achievements and upcoming infrastructure projects in road connectivity, energy, sports, and tourism sectors.

Rio said the Department of Agriculture has credited Rs 520 crore into bank accounts of 2,03,462 farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

On law and order, he credited the peace in Nagaland to the hard work of the district administration and police, noting that recent elections were conducted peacefully. He also mentioned advancements in the police force, including the commissioning of new forensic equipment.