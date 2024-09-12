Continuous downpour in Rajasthan leads to waterlogging, NH 11B closed

Jaipur, Sep 12 (PTI) Incessant rain in many districts of Rajasthan has led to waterlogging in low-lying areas, with one national highway being closed for vehicular movement.

The meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall at many places in the state during the next 24 hours.

Heavy rain occurred at many places in Bharatpur, Karauli, Kota and Pratapgarh in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday, the Met department said.

During this period Rajakheda of Dholpur logged the highest rainfall of 237 mm followed by 186 mm in Dholpur, 130 mm in Aklera of Jhalawar and 159 mm in Sawai Madhopur, it said.

Due to continuous rainfall in Dholpur and surrounding areas, water is being released by opening ten gates of Parvati Dam, officials said.

Urmila Sagar Dam located on Dholpur Bari road has also overflowed and National Highway 11B connecting Dholpur to Karauli has been closed for traffic, they said.

According to the Meteorological Center Jaipur, the 'depression' formed over Madhya Pradesh has reached south-western Uttar Pradesh today.

It is likely to move northwards and weaken and become a 'well mark low pressure' in the next 24 hours, the centre said.

Due to the effect of this system, there is a possibility of heavy rain in some parts of Bharatpur, Jaipur and Kota divisions while some parts of Ajmer and Udaipur divisions are likely to witness light moderate rain in the next 24 hours.

There is a possibility of a decrease in heavy rainfall in the state from September 13, the weather office said, adding that light moderate rain at sporadic places is likely during September 14 to 17.

While in most parts of western Rajasthan, the weather is likely to remain mainly dry in the coming days and light moderate rain is likely only at sporadic places. PTI AG OZ OZ