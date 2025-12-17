Continuous dry spells in December, above normal winter temperatures worry Himachal farmers

Shimla, Dec 17 (PTI) Hundred per cent rain deficit in all 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh so far in December and the above normal winter temperatures are causing concerns for the state's farmers and orchardists.

The climate change-related rise in temperatures were discernible as Shimla and adjoining Jubbarhatti recorded the hottest minimum temperature at 11.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 5.3 degrees above the season's average.

Kukumseri was the coldest during the night with a low of minus 6 degrees.

Among key tourist destinations, Manali recorded a minimum temperature of 3.9 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees above season's average, and Dharamshala reported a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees above normal.

Bhuntar, Berthin, Sundernagar and Solan recorded minimum temperatures at 2.6 degrees, 3.1 degrees, 3.5 degrees and 4.6 degrees respectively, marginally above normal.

The maximum temperatures also saw a rising trend.

Solan was hottest with maximum temperature at 28 degrees Celsius, 6.5 degrees above normal. Kalpa and Dharamshala registered maximum temperatures at 16.3 degrees and 26 degrees Celsius respectively. Shimla and Sundernagar were warmer at 19 degrees and 24.5 degrees respectively.

The local Met station has predicted dry weather in low and middle hills of the state over the next five days, barring light rains or snow at isolated places in higher hills on December 20 and 21.

The Met station has also issued yellow warning for dense fog around some parts of Bhakra reservoir in Bilaspur district and parts of Balh Valley in Mandi district on December 18 and 19.