Continuous efforts being made for rejuvenation of Yamuna: Delhi CM

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Cleaning the Yamuna is no longer merely a government programme but a people's movement, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Sunday while inspecting a clean-up drive at the ITO Chhath Ghat.

The chief minister claimed the Delhi government is carrying out the Yamuna clean-up campaign at a war footing, in a phased, scientific and well-planned manner.

Continuous efforts are being made for the rejuvenation of the Yamuna by strengthening the disposal of silt and other materials, waste management, sewage treatment, biological treatment and monitoring systems, she asserted. Gupta said the Yamuna is a lifeline of the Indian civilisation, and its cleanliness reflects the collective commitment of society.

She appreciated the efforts of the volunteers of the Culture Youth Foundation which organised the cleaning drive and described the active participation of citizens, youth and personnel of the Yamuna Task Force (137 CETF Battalion, Territorial Army) as inspiring.

Voluntary participation of a large number of people in the Yamuna cleanliness campaign, even on a Sunday, reflects growing public awareness and commitment towards the cause, she said.

Emphasised the role of young people, the chief minister said the participation of youth is the greatest strength behind any meaningful social and environmental transformation.

She asserted that keeping the Yamuna clean is not only the responsibility of the government but a collective moral responsibility towards future generations.

She further said the Delhi government will extend all possible support to public participation-based initiatives for environmental protection, asserting that sustainable and positive change is possible only when society and government work together.

Appealing to citizens to maintain sustained awareness, discipline and participation for the conservation and cleanliness of the Yamuna, she said a clean Yamuna will emerge as the symbol of a clean, healthy and empowered Delhi. PTI SLB ARB ARB