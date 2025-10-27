Continuous innovation, research essential in technical education: UP Guv

Lucknow, Oct 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor and Chancellor of State Universities Anandiben Patel on Monday stressed the need for continuous innovation, research, and reforms in the field of technical education to enhance its quality and relevance.

She was chairing a review meeting of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) and the state’s Technical Education Department at the Raj Bhavan.

During the meeting, key issues, including the National Assessment and Accreditation Council and the National Board of Accreditation (NBA), National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), simplification of affiliation procedures, establishment of new pharmacy institutes, and strengthening of the research and development ecosystem, were discussed, an official statement issued here said.

"There is a need for continuous innovation, research, and reforms in the field of technical education to enhance its quality and relevance," she said.

The governor directed officials to resolve issues related to AKTU’s IT and Electronics Department and incubation centres at the earliest. She also emphasised promoting start-ups by providing advanced financial incentives to institutions and students performing well.

She instructed universities to complete all pending work expeditiously and ensure that fees are used solely for the students’ welfare. Patel called for a planned approach to fee determination and the timely provision of necessary facilities to students.

AKTU has completed its admission process on time and introduced the DigiLocker facility, improving both transparency and convenience, she said.

In a separate meeting with officials of the Women Welfare Department, the governor reviewed the functioning of government-run girls’ homes in Lucknow.

She directed that special attention be given to the education, health, and overall development of girls, including opening their bank accounts, conducting regular health check-ups, and organising health camps through King George Medical University.

Patel instructed that all government welfare schemes should reach girls on a priority basis and their homes be linked with universities to promote education, health, and self-reliance. PTI ABN ABN ARB OZ OZ