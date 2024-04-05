Contraband drugs worth Rs two crore seized in Bengaluru, foreign national arrested

Bengaluru, Apr 5 (PTI) Bengaluru police have arrested an Ivory Coast national following the seizure from his possession of contraband drugs valued at about Rs two crore. City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said on Friday Seka Ghislain Tano (aged 33) was nabbed in Bommanahalli the previous day on charges of drug peddling by a Central Crime Branch team of Bengaluru Police following a tip-off received by Anti-Narcotics wing of CCB.

Police seized two kg of MDMA (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine) crystals, including white, brown, yellow, and pink ones, along with a mobile phone and a weighing machine from his possession. The accused arrived in Bengaluru in 2022 on a business visa, falsely claiming to be engaged in garment business in Mumbai and Delhi; he was selling drugs, Dayananda told a press conference.

He was previously charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2022 at Shankarapura police station and was released from jail last October. Despite this, he continued with the same illegal business. Currently, the police are conducting a thorough investigation, Dayananda added. PTI AMP RS RS