Contraband, illegal items worth Rs 109 cr seized in 4 districts of Nanded police range since May

Nanded, Jan 1 (PTI) The Nanded range police seized contraband and illegal goods worth Rs 109 crore in the past eight months, an official said on Thursday.

The anti-illegal activities campaign was launched in four districts under the Nanded range, namely Nanded, Parbhani, Latur and Hingoli, on May 1 , 2025, he added.

"The campaign targeted illegal liquor, matka, gambling, lottery, gutkha, narcotic substances, prostitution rackets and illegal sand transportation. A total of 15,840 actions were taken across the Nanded Range, resulting in the seizure of illegal goods worth Rs 109.72 crore and action against 17,738 offenders. Nanded led with items worth Rs 53.68 crore getting seized," the official said.

"We seized ganja worth Rs 14 lakh in the limits of Loha police station in Nanded district, mephedrone worth Rs 8 lakh from the jurisdiction of Vivekanand chowk police station in Latur district, and externed 123 individuals from the four districts. Six habitual offenders linked to illicit liquor brewing, ganja peddling, sand smuggling and illegal gambling were detained for one year under Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act," he informed.

People should share information about illegal activities with their nearest police station through the official website to help eradicate illegal activities from the region, Deputy Inspector General Shahaji Umap said.