Contract employees completing 2-year tenure till Sep must be regularised: Association

Shimla, Aug 21 (PTI) A contractual employees' association on Wednesday demanded that the Himachal Pradesh government start the process of regularisation of employees, who have completed a two-year contract period till September 2024, at the earliest.

In a statement, Himachal Pradesh Sarv Anubandh Karamchari Mahasangh president Kameshwar Sharma said that earlier contractual employees were regularised by the state government twice a year -- those who completed their contract tenure till March 31 and September 30.

"However, a notification was issued by the personnel department on December 2, 2023, which provided for regularisation of contract employees who completed two years' contract tenure till March 31, 2024 in the financial year 2024-25, due this now every contract employee will be regularised only on March 31," he added.

"As a result, contractual employees joining after March will not only suffer financial loss but also seniority loss. Many contract employees will have to take almost three years to get regularised, whereas the contract period is only two years," Sharma added.

He hoped that the government will consider the association's demands and protect the interests of the contractual employees.