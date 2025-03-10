Contract killer on run after attacking wrong target lands in police net in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 37-year-old contract killer who was hired to eliminate a man over a property dispute but ended up assaulting an innocent bystander, officials said on Monday.

Jaibir Shokeen, a resident of Najafgarh, was wanted in an attempt to murder case lodged at the Palam police station which declared him a proclaimed offender.

The case revolved around a long-standing property dispute between Narender, a resident of Rewari in Haryana, and his neighbour Amit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), Aditya Gautam, said.

Narender hatched a conspiracy to kill Amit and hired Shokeen for the job, the DCP said.

To execute the plan, Shokeen and his associates reached the Palam railway station on September 1 last year to carry out the attack.

However, due to a mistaken identity, they ended up brutally assaulting Ritesh, an innocent bystander from Rewari, the officer said.

"The attackers fled the scene upon realising their mistake, leaving Ritesh critically injured. During investigation, police managed to arrest the other accused, but Shokeen evaded capture and was later declared a proclaimed offender," the DCP said.

"Police got a tip-off that Shokeen might visit his wife at Palam village on Sunday. Acting on the tip-off, police laid a trap in the area which led to his arrest. During interrogation, Shokeen confessed to his involvement in the crime committed last September," the officer said.

The accused was previously linked to 13 cases, including attempt to murder, violations of Arms Act, cheating, and property-related offences, he added. PTI BM ARI