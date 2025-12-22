Contract killing case: Court extends gangster Subhash Singh Thakur's police custody

Thane, Dec 22 (PTI) A special court here on Monday extended the custody of gangster Subhash Singh Thakur till December 29 on the police's request for a joint interrogation of all accused arrested in connection with the contract killing of a property developer in Palghar district in 2022. Thakur was produced before the special MCOCA judge SS Shinde after his police custody expired.

Special Public Prosecutor Sanjay More sought a ten-day extension of Thakur's custody for conducting a joint interrogation with other accused arrested in the case.

The court, however, remanded Thakur to police custody till December 29.

Defence lawyer Rahul Arote opposed the prosecution's request, arguing that the investigators had been given sufficient time to interrogate Thakur.

Thakur, believed to be the mentor of Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was taken into custody from Fatehgarh Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh last week.

He was booked for the murder of property developer Samay Chauhan (32) in Manvelpada area of Virar in Palghar district in February 2022. Provisions of MCOCA were also invoked against Thakur.

A property dispute between local builder Rahul Dubey and Chauhan triggered the contractual killing of the latter, who was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants, police had said.

Dubey had been arrested in Balia, Bihar. The shooters were identified as Manish Singh and Rahul Sharma (34). Sharma and his accomplice, Abhishek Singh (30), were nabbed from Varanasi on March 29. PTI COR NSK