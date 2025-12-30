Contract killing case: Gangster Subhash Singh Thakur remanded in judicial custody

Thane, Dec 30 (PTI) A special court here has remanded gangster Subhash Singh Thakur in judicial custody in connection with the contract killing of a property developer in Palghar district in 2022.

Thakur was produced before the special MCOCA court on Monday after his police custody expired.

Thakur, believed to be the mentor of Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was taken into custody from Fatehgarh Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh last week.

He was booked for the murder of property developer Samay Chauhan (32) in Manvelpada area of Virar in Palghar district in February 2022. Provisions of MCOCA were also invoked against Thakur.

A property dispute between local builder Rahul Dubey and Chauhan triggered the contractual killing of the latter, who was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants, police had said.

Dubey had been arrested in Balia, Bihar. The shooters were identified as Manish Singh and Rahul Sharma (34). Sharma and his accomplice, Abhishek Singh (30), were nabbed from Varanasi on March 29.

During previous hearings, Thakur was produced in a wheelchair.

Defence counsel Sudeep Pasbola and advocate Rahul Arote argued against further extension of Thakur's custody, contending that he had been in custody since 1998 and that the grounds for police interrogation, such as weapon or cash recovery, were "lame" given his long-term imprisonment. PTI COR NSK