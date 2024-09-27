Contract worker found hanging in attorney general's office in Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 27 (PTI) The body of a contract worker was found hanging in a room in the attorney general's office here, police said.

Manish Saini (34) was found hanging in the attorney general's office in Ashok Nagar, Assistant Police Commissioner (Ashok Nagar) Balaram said.

Investigation is underway in the matter, he said, adding that the body has been sent for post mortem.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased are sitting on a dharna outside the office building demanding government job and compensation for the dependent, Kumar said.

Efforts are being made to pacify the protestors, he added.

