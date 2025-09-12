Contractor booked after vehicles develop punctures due to work on Samruddhi Expressway

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 12 (PTI) A case has been registered against a contractor in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar after three vehicles developed punctures on the Samruddhi Expressway during grouting work undertaken earlier this week, police said on Friday.

A case under sections 324 (B) (intentionally causing wrongful loss or damage to property), 125 ( endangering human life or personal safety) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered on Thursday night at Daulatabad police station against one Satyanarayan, an official said.

On Wednesday, three vehicles developed punctures during epoxy grouting work undertaken to strengthen a bridge on the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway, he said.

According to the police, grouting was undertaken at the Maliwada stretch of the expressway, and the contractor allegedly failed to put up strong barricades and use good-quality reflectors for diversion during the work, which could have led to accidents.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) had on Wednesday said that aluminium nozzles, mistaken by motorists for nails, were temporarily used on a stretch of the road, officially known as Hindu Hrudaysmarat Balasaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Mahamarg, to fill minor cracks.

The MSRDC had said that the contractor responsible for maintenance did not take adequate safety precautions.

Viral videos shot at night by motorists showed sharp objects neatly embedded in an asphalted patch on the high-speed carriageway. PTI AW ARU