Contractor commits suicide after killing wife, son in Gwalior; 'note' blames her brother

Gwalior, Sep 25 (PTI) A 45-year-old civil contractor allegedly shot himself dead after killing his wife and teenage son in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, police said on Wednesday.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Ayush Gupta said the contractor, Narendra Singh Chouhan, was a resident of 12 Bigha Colony under Bahodapur police station limits, and a note was found in the hand of his wife, in which she held her brother responsible for the deaths.

The bodies of Chouhan, his wife Seema (42) and their son Aditya (18) were found on the first floor of their house, he said.

Initial probe suggests the civil contractor first fatally shot his wife and son, and then turned the gun on himself, said the police officer.

A rifle was found at the spot, he said.

Chouhan was working as a civil contractor for the local municipal corporation along with his brother-in-law, Gupta informed, quoting a family member.

Recently, Chouhan's brother-in-law lodged a complaint against him in the municipal corporation because of which he was upset, the police official said without providing details.

A detailed investigation was underway, he added.