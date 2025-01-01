Contractor death: BJP claims suicide note has Minister Priyank Kharge’s name

Bengaluru, Jan 1 (PTI) The BJP leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy on Wednesday charged that Minister "Priyank Kharge's name is found at three places" in the suicide note written by contractor Sachin Panchal but Chief Minister Siddaramaiah defended the minister for want of evidence.

Advertisment

Narayanaswamy, Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, said the Chief Minister has been saying that Kharge’s name is not mentioned in the suicide note written by contractor Sachin Panchal, which was wrong.

"Minister Priyank Kharge’s name is mentioned at three places in the seven-page suicide note. You demand documents. Here is the one. What else should we produce?” Narayanaswamy told reporters here.

Chief Minister said there was no document to prove and hence the question of removing Priyank Kharge would not arise, Narayanaswamy noted.

Advertisment

“We know that you don’t have the guts to remove him because the Minister’s father Mallikarjun Kharge is the Congress president. If you touch Priyank then he would uproot you. You are afraid of losing power. You are glued to your chief ministerial position,” the BJP leader alleged.

He said everyone was initially doubting the seven-page suicide note written by Panchal but now the FSL report has confirmed that the letter was written by the civil contractor himself.

It is confirmed that this suicide note is not fake but the original one, Narayanaswamy said adding that the government has to answer to Panchal’s suicide.

Advertisment

The BJP leader said there is a threat to Panchal’s family and, especially five sisters of Panchal. He also alleged that Panchal suicide case has a honey trap angle too. He reiterated BJP's demand for a CBI probe in the case.

Panchal died by suicide by lying before a moving train in Bidar district. In his suicide note, he alleged that Raju Kapanur pestered him for rupees one crore, a charge which Kapanur has denied.

Panchal also alleged that Kapanur hired contract killers to eliminate BJP MLA Basavaraj Mattimud and, two other top BJP leaders in Kalaburagi and a Lingayat pontiff.

Advertisment

The BJP alleged that Kapanur is Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge's close aide. PTI GMS GMS ADB