Contractor dies by suicide, alleges Minister Priyank Kharge’s aide responsible

Bidar (Karnataka), Dec 26 (PTI) A 26-year-old contractor allegedly died by suicide by lying in front of a train in Bidar on Thursday, police said.

Sachin Panchal, a native of Tungadakatti in Bhalki Taluk of Bidar, had taken a contract in the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

In a suicide note, he alleged that former councillor Raju Kapanur and seven others were responsible for his death.

Kapanur is reportedly a close aide of Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge.

Reacting to the incident, Kharge said, "I have just learned about it through the media. I am personally demanding an inquiry. We will ensure that the truth comes out. Whether my supporters or anyone else is involved, as this is the concerned department, nothing will be hidden." He said, "Wrong is wrong. No matter who it is. I will have it investigated by my department, and if necessary, I will request the Home Minister to look into it." When asked whether his close associate was involved, he stated that he did not have complete information.

"Whether it is my close associate or a Congress supporter, the law is equal for all, and the Constitution is equal for all. Whatever the case, we will take action," he added.

Later, the minister’s office shared a video statement from Kapanur in their WhatsApp group.

Kapanur stated that Panchal had approached him, claiming he had completed his BTech and was looking to secure contracts. He added that Panchal said he had a licence and was capable of taking up work.

"I told him that since we did not have the licence, we couldn’t apply for tenders. He assured me he would handle it. The first tender was related to the airport. We deposited Rs 65 lakh into his account and Rs 15 lakh in cash," Kapanur said.

"Panchal continued to mislead us for six months, saying he would apply for the tender. When we inquired in Bengaluru, we discovered that everything was fake," he added.

Kapanur mentioned that he had lodged a police complaint against Panchal.

The BJP has demanded the resignation of Priyank Kharge.

In a post on 'X', BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said, "It seems that some ministers in the Congress government have given General Power of Attorney (GPA) to their right-hand men and close aides." Recalling incidents where people died by suicide due to torture by the close aides of ministers, Vijayendra alleged, "The Congress government is making unfortunate families orphans." Claiming that Kharge was responsible for the death, the BJP leader stated, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should immediately ask Kharge to resign." PTI GMS SSK GMS SSK KH