Contractor held in corruption case: Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Amritsar, Dec 17 (PTI) The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday said it has arrested a private contractor in Amritsar, who was absconding in a corruption case.

Vikas Khanna was allotted a plot in Amritsar Improvement Trust at a much lower rate than the fixed price, said an official spokesperson.

During inquiry, the bureau found that the accused was allotted a plot measuring 200 square yards at much below the market rate in his name in connivance with the then chairman of the AIT, thereby causing huge monetary loss to the state exchequer, said the spokesperson.

It also came to notice that the accused had fraudulently got his firm enlisted with the AIT and was awarded government tenders in violation of the set norms and conditions, said the spokesperson.

In addition to this, the accused also fraudulently got a booth sanctioned in his name. PTI JMS CHS RHL