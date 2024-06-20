Contractor held of duping Latur sugar factory of Rs 7 lakh

Latur, Jun 20 (PTI) Police have arrested a contractor for allegedly cheating a cooperative sugar factory in Maharashtra’s Latur district of about Rs 7 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

Nitin Dnyandev Ingle, a resident of Solapur district, had signed a contract with Manjara Cooperative Sugar Factory, located on the outskirts of Latur city, for sugarcane cutting in 2023.

While Ingle had received an advance payment of Rs 7 lakh, he allegedly failed to do the work and even did not return the money, the official said.

Acting on a complaint by the sugar factory, the police recently arrested Ingle. Latur Superintendent of Police Somay Munde had directed the MIDC police to take stern action against the accused, the official added. PTI COR NR