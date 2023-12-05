Contractor kills self by drinking acid; kin claim delay by Indore civic body in payment of dues

Indore, Dec 5 (PTI) A 65-year-old municipal contractor allegedly committed suicide by consuming acid in Indore, with his kin claiming that he was upset over the delay by the city civic body in settling the dues to him, police said on Tuesday.

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said in a statement that the civic body had paid around Rs 22 crore to the contractor from April to November and around Rs 14 crore is yet to be paid to his firm. He denied that the deceased contractor was harassed by the municipal corporation.

"Contractor Amarjit Singh Bhatia alias Pappu died on December 3. Doctors who treated him at a private hospital said he had consumed acid," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ramsanehi Mishra.

Bhatia's family members said he was upset over non-payment of dues by the municipal corporation, he said, adding that an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind Bhatia taking the extreme step.

Opposition corporators created a ruckus at a meeting of the municipal corporation on Tuesday over Bhatia's alleged suicide.

Leader of Opposition in the Indore Municipal Corporation, Chintu Chouksey, alleged the civic body has not been able to pay contractors for a long time due to its poor financial health.

"If this situation continues, other affected contractors may also have to commit suicide in the coming days," he added. PTI HWP MAS NSK