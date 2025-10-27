Contractor shut Apla Dawakhana clinics in Thane abruptly, staff unpaid since April, says TMC

Thane, Oct 27 (PTI) The civic body in Maharashtra's Thane on Monday said that the contractor responsible for operating the 'Apla Dawakhana' clinics had "closed shop abruptly", and had not paid wages for the staff since April.

The Thane Municipal Corporation's clarification has come after local BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar last week demanded that the civic authorities take action against the contractor for shutting down clinics and not paying wages to the employees.

Nurses and other employees of Apla Dawakhana clinics, set up at 40 locations in the city, had approached the MLA, claiming the Bengaluru-based private firm running the clinics had not paid their salaries.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner (Health) Umesh Birari admitted that the contractor responsible for operating the 'Apla Dawakhana' initiative had "closed shop abruptly" despite the contract being valid until October 31.

He confirmed that the staff working for the clinics have not been paid wages since April 2025, and emphasised that it was the contractor's responsibility to pay salaries not the Thane Municipal Corporation.

The TMC announced it will intervene to clear the pending salaries.

The bank guarantee of about Rs 2.89 crores from the company, as well as the amount due to this company since May, are in the TMC's possession, an official release stated.

Birari clarified that Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has issued clear instructions that the salaries of all medical officers and employees, as well as the rent of the premises, will be paid from those amounts.

According to the TMC, 43 clinics have been operationalised under the Central government's Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandir scheme, and 12 clinics are currently running under the state government's Apla Dawakhana scheme.

The TMC has stressed that the contractor was responsible for paying the salaries and providing all necessary amenities for the clinics as per the agreement. PTI COR ARU