Contractor suicide: Does Ambedkar's Constitution not apply to Kharge's family, asks BJP

Bengaluru, Dec 29 (PTI) Opposition BJP on Sunday hit out at Mallikarjun Kharge over the alleged suicide of a contractor in Karnataka, wondering whether the Constitution does not apply to the family of the Congress president.

In a statement, Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, alleged that Kharge's son and state Minister Priyank Kharge was responsible for the suicide of Bidar-based civil contractor Sachin Panchal.

Does Ambedkar’s Constitution not apply to the Kharge family? Priyank Kharge, who preaches to everyone, should resign and demonstrate morality, the BJP leader demanded.

Ashoka claimed that the close associates of Kharge were involved in the death of contractor Panchal.

Panchal allegedly ended his life by lying down in front of an approaching train on Thursday.

In his alleged suicide note, Panchal held Kharge’s close aide, Raju Kapanur, responsible for his death, accusing him of issuing death threats over money.

Kharge dismissed the allegation, stating that his name was not mentioned in the suicide note and called for a police investigation into the matter.