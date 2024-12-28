Contractor suicide in Bidar: 2 head constables suspended for dereliction of duty

Bidar (Karnataka), Dec 28 (PTI) Two head constables posted at the Gandhi Gunj police station here were suspended for dereliction of duty in connection with the suicide of a 26-year-old contractor who died by lying in front of a train in Bidar, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Rajesh Chelva and Shamala were suspended on Friday for not filing a missing complaint when the victim's family approached the police station, they said.

"Instead of taking a complaint and registering an FIR, the head constables suggested the family to visit Dhannur police station stating that victim belonged to Katti Tugaon village," a senior police officer said. The two head constables have been suspended for dereliction of duty, he said.

Sachin Panchal, a native of Tungadakatti in Bhalki Taluk of Bidar, who died by suicide on Thursday had taken a contract in the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department.

Advertisment

In a suicide note, he alleged that former councillor Raju Kapanur and seven others were responsible for his death. Kapanur is reportedly a close aide of Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge.

Reacting to the incident, Kharge had said that he learned about it through the media and that he would be personally demanding an inquiry so that the truth comes out. PTI AMP ADB