Contractor wanted for stabbing employee over wage dispute arrested in Bihar's Gaya

New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) A 40-year-old contractor has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his employee to death in east Delhi's Mandawali area after feeling humiliated by the victim's repeated demands for his pending wages, police on Saturday said.

The victim, identified as Ram Pravesh, worked as a daily wage worker for the accused, they said.

The accused, identified as Lakshman Prasad, had been absconding since the incident in 2018, an officer said.

Prasad, a native of Bihar's Nawada district, was declared a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court in 2019, he added.

The accused was apprehended in Bihar's Gaya district, the officer said.

Prasad, who was working as a plaster of Paris (POP) contractor in Delhi, allegedly attacked Pravesh along with his nephew Murari following frequent confrontations over unpaid wages.

"On the pretext of settling the matter, the accused called the victim to a location and then attacked him with a knife. Ram Pravesh suffered serious injuries and later died in a hospital after giving a dying declaration naming Prasad and his nephew as the assailants," a senior police officer said.

Despite repeated efforts, Prasad remained elusive for years frequently changing his locations across different towns while continuing contract work, he added.

The officer said that "a team was dispatched to Bihar acting on specific inputs".

"After laying strategic traps at multiple locations, the accused was apprehended from Gaya," he added.

Prasad told the police during interrogation that he was humiliated by the victim's repeated public demands for his pending wages, which eventually led him to plan the murder along with his nephew, the officer said.