Contractors'' body chief Kempanna, best known for his '40 % commission' charge against BJP govt, dead

Bengaluru, Sep 19 (PTI) Karnataka State Contractors' Association President D Kempanna, who was at the forefront in its fight in exposing the alleged "40 per cent commission" scam during the previous BJP government, passed away here on Thursday.

The 84-year-old died due to heart attack at his residence, and is survived by his wife, a son and three daughters, sources close to him said.

The contractors' association under the leadership of Kempanna had during the previous BJP government alleged "harassment" by ministers, elected representatives and others, accusing them of demanding 40 per cent commission for awarding contracts and clearing bills, and had also written a letter to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard..

During the 2023 Assembly polls, the then opposition Congress had used the contractors' association's 40 per cent commission charge as a major weapon to corner the BJP government, which is said to be one among the factors that led to the saffron party's debacle in the election.

After coming to power, the Congress had, based on the allegations, formed the Justice H N Nagamohan Das Commission to investigate irregularities in various contracts awarded and works carried out, in the wake of allegations of ‘40 per cent commission’ that were levelled against the previous BJP administration.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, condoling the death of Kempanna, said: "today, the country has lost a fearless voice that does not succumb to any pressure or temptation." "Saddened by the death of Kempanna, President of the State Contractors Association. He had brought out the 40 per cent commission scam that had made headlines across the country during the previous government's tenure, and had taken a stand against corruption in contract works," he said in a post on 'X'.

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said Kempanna's death is an irreparable loss to the contractors' struggle and to their voice.

Stating that Kempanna was "very active" even at an advanced age, Shivakumar recalled that he had discussed with him on contractors' issues many times. PTI KSU RS RS