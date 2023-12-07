Contractors’ body president submits 'evidences' of 40% commission during BJP rule to panel

Bengaluru, Dec 7 (PTI) Karnataka State Contractors' Association president D Kempanna on Thursday submitted a set of 'evidences' to the panel headed by retired High Court judge H N Nagamohan Das which is probing the '40 per cent commission' charge against the previous BJP government.

After coming to power in May, the Congress government in Karnataka led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had set up the panel.

Kempanna said he would furnish more details to the panel by the end of the month. "I have sought time till December 31 when more contractors will come forward to submit their documents," Kempanna told PTI.

One of the key poll planks of the then opposition, Congress, was to probe the allegations of the '40 per cent commission' collected from contractors by ministers in the previous BJP-led government, a charge refuted by the saffron party. PTI GMS GMS SDP ANE