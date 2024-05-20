Contractors submit Rs 58 cr fake bills to Indore civic body without laying drainage lines; 11 held

Indore, May 20 (PTI) A scam of allegedly presenting fake bills of around Rs 58 crore to the Indore Municipal Corporation without laying the drainage lines has come to light in the country's cleanest city, police officials said on Monday.

Bills worth Rs 34 crore out of the total amount have already been paid by the civic body here in Madhya Pradesh, they said.

Five government employees and six contractors have been arrested so far in this connection, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Kumar Pandey told reporters the investigation so far suggested that contractors presented fake bills of about Rs 58 crore to the civic body in the name of laying drainage lines.

An amount of Rs 34 crore has already been paid against these bills, he said.

The official further said an amount of Rs 70 lakh deposited into the bank accounts of the accused has been frozen and details of their properties are being collected for the action of attachment, the official said.

A 12-member police team is also investigating other bank accounts and lockers of the accused, he said.

Five government employees, including an executive engineer, and six contractors have been arrested so far in the fake bill scam, another police official said.

Search was on for five other absconding contractors, he said. PTI HWP ADU GK