Contractual employee of MBS hospital in Kota found dead in toilet

Kota (Rajasthan), Apr 8 (PTI) The body of a 32-year-old contractual employee of Maharao Bheem Singh Hospital here was found in a toilet of the medical facility, police said on Monday.

There was no injury mark on the body that was found late on Sunday evening and the reason for the man's death would be clear after the post-mortem report arrives, the SHO of Nayapura police station said.

The man -- Kundan Solanki (32) -- was a resident of the Dostpura slum and he was working at the hospital on a contractual basis for the last seven years.

According to the police officer, family members of the man -- -- claimed that his in-laws would threaten the man with dire consequences since he was embroiled in a court case against his wife who was living with her parents.

Solanki was on duty at the hospital on Sunday morning but he did not return home even after the OPD was shut at noon. While searching for him, the family members reached the hospital around 8 pm and found him lying in a toilet, police said.

He was taken to the emergency ward of the hospital where doctors declared him dead, they said.

A case of suspicious death under CrPC section 174 has been lodged in the matter and the body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, the SHO of Nayapura police station added. PTI COR NSD NSD