Contractual employee of power company loses both hands after accident in June; 3 booked

Thane, Oct 10 (PTI) Three months after a contractual employee of a state-run electricity distribution company met with an accident and lost both his hands, the Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against three persons, an official said on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old victim, resident of Mumbra area in Maharashtra's Thane district, was under treatment so far. He filed a police complaint after recovering, following which the case was registered on Monday, the official from Turbhe police station said.

On June 28, the victim was assigned the task of repairing a fault on an electric pole in Pawane village, he said quoting the complaint.

The line man allegedly switched off the wrong power supply breaker, the police said.

When the victim climbed up the pole and touched the wire, there was an explosion. The victim fell down, suffering fractures on his hands and legs and severe injuries on the back of his head, the official said.

Later, during treatment, both his hands were amputated, the police said quoting the complaint.

The complaint blamed the line man, a section engineer and the company (which was given the contract for work) as it had not provided personal protective equipment to the victim for the work, the police said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered the case against the line man, the section engineer and a director of the company under Indian Penal Code Section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), the official said.

A probe was on into the case, the police added.