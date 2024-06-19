Contractual employees of Punjab Roadways go on strike over wages

Ludhiana, Jun 19 (PTI) Contractual employees of the Punjab Roadways on Wednesday went on a day-long strike in protest against the non-payment of their salaries.

The strike left passengers high and dry at many bus stands in the state.

Satnam Singh, president of the Punjab Roadways' Punbus contract workers' union, said the drivers and conductors have not received their wages for the past one month.

"Due to non-payment of salaries till today, it has become difficult to manage the household for them," he said.

"We were forced to go on strike. If the government releases salaries in time, why do we go on strike," he added.

Satnam Singh said the employees have repeatedly been urging the state government to release their salaries in the first week of the month.

A total of 114 buses of the Ludhiana depot of the Punbus remained off the road on Wednesday.

The transporter's employees also held protests at local bus stands and raised slogans against the state.

One such protest was held at a bus stand in Hoshiarpur and was led by district president Raminder Singh. PTI COR CHS VN VN