Contractual employees of Punjab Roadways, PRTC begin 3-day strike; bus services hit

Chandigarh, Jan 6 (PTI) Contractual employees of Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transportation Corporation began a three-day strike on Monday to press their demands, including regularisation of their jobs.

Due to the strike, commuters were left stranded at various bus stands across the state.

According to the protesters, around 2,800 buses of Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transportation Corporation (PRTC) stayed off the roads.

Punjab Roadways, Punbus, PRTC Contract Workers' Union president Resham Singh Gill said around 8,000 contractual employees are participating in the strike.

Demonstrations are being held at all 27 bus depots across the state, he said.

The contractual employees have been demanding regularisation of their jobs and a salary hike, among other things, Gill said.

A few days ago, the union held a meeting with Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar regarding its demands but there was no resolution, he said.

The protesters said they will march towards Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's residence here on Tuesday as part of their protest. PTI CHS DIV DIV