Contractual NHM workers protest in Latur

Latur, Nov 16 (PTI) A large number of contractual workers of the National Health Mission in Latur held a protest on Thursday on the premises of the Zilla Parishad seeking permanent jobs and salary hikes.

The "bhik maango" (begging) protest included some participants wearing PPE kits.

They said their stir has been underway since October 25, and included a march from Babasaheb Ambedkar Park to the ZP office on November 6.

"The agitation took place from 11 am to 5 pm. Contractual staffers of nine health organisations took part," one of the protestors claimed. PTI COR BNM BNM