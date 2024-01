New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) A group of contractual staffers employed as OT technicians at the Delhi government-run LNJP hospital went on a strike on Monday allegedly over pending salaries, officials said.

The LNJP Hospital is the largest medical facility under the Delhi government.

They are protesting over the "pending salaries issue", a senior official said.

Asked if an elective surgery has been halted due to the protest, the official said, "No". PTI KND ANB ANB