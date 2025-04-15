Contractual worker dies in accident at Tata Steel plant in Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur: A contractual worker died in an accident while on duty at the Tata Steel plant here, the company said in a statement.

The deceased has been identified as Bijay Kumar Panigrahi.

“We are deeply saddened to inform that a fatal accident has taken place at Hot Strip Mill (HSM) Jamshedpur (on Monday evening), involving a vendor employee...” the statement said.

Panigrahi was rushed to the Tata Main Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, it said.

The incident took place when he was engaged in maintenance work in the furnace area of HSM, the statement added.