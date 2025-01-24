Contradictions natural in politics: Digvijaya on Cong, AAP fighting Delhi polls separately

Indore, Jan 24 (PTI) With INDIA bloc constituents Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contesting the upcoming Delhi assembly polls independently, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday said contradictions were natural in politics.

The 70-member Delhi assembly goes to polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on February 8. There is a triangular contest with the Congress, AAP and BJP in the fray.

Talking to reporters here over the two INDIA allies fighting against each other in Delhi, Singh said, "Contradictions are natural in politics and there are contradictions even in a family." The Congress is fighting the assembly elections in Delhi with full force, he said.

"Delhi assembly elections are local elections. In the last Lok Sabha elections, we were fighting an ideological battle as part of national politics. I have been saying from the beginning that this is a battle of ideology and this ideology is more influential at the national level than in the assembly elections," the Rajya Sabha member said.

"It was Congress that helped in making Arvind Kejriwal the chief minister of Delhi for the first time," he claimed.

Alleging that the Election Commission was not acting in an impartial manner, Singh said the voters' lists were not prepared impartially.

He reiterated the demand that elections in the country be conducted using ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

To make the system of Goods and Services Tax (GST) successful in the country, different prevailing rates of the GST should be abolished, and only one or maximum two rates should be brought in force, he said. PTI HWP MAS NP