Contribute to country's development in line with PM Modi's vision: Haryana CM to teachers

Chandigarh, Jul 30 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday urged teachers to contribute to the country's development, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047.

Saini was addressing a state-level orientation programme for newly-appointed trained graduate teachers in Panchkula, a release said.

"Just as you have brought glory to your parents with your hard work, you must work in the same way to hone the future generations to enhance the honour and respect of the country," he said.

During the event, the chief minister also distributed appointment letters to the recruits.

Within the next two days, the waiting list of trained graduate teachers, along with the detailed results, will be released, Saini said.

In line with Modi's vision, these teachers will play a crucial role in shaping future generations to build a developed India, he added.

Saini commended their success, which he credited to their hard work, and said many teachers did the noble work of teaching children in slum areas even after their official duties.

"A teacher must embody the spirit of promoting education. By spreading knowledge, you not only contribute to the growth of others but also elevate your name and progress," he said.

Saini outlined the current government's commitment to simplifying the lives of people and accelerating development, building on the foundation laid by his predecessor Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Haryana government's efforts have led to significant advancements, including the establishment of universities, medical colleges and other educational institutions across the state, he claimed.

Taking a dig at previous dispensations, Saini said that before 2014, recruitment lists were often published in newspapers before the results were announced.

"In contrast, today's news highlights stories of individuals such as the son of a rickshaw driver achieving the rank of HCS (Haryana Civil Services)," he said.

This shift, he emphasised, was brought about by the current government over the past decade, referring to the BJP dispensation in Haryana.

Saini also pointed out that the present government ensured transparency in recruitment for government jobs, stressing on merit without corruption or undue influence.

Over the past 10 years, the government has provided 1,41,000 (1.41 lakh) jobs based on merit, without any cost or favouritism, he said.

He also challenged the opposition to account for their actions during their tenures.

Under Modi's leadership over the past decade, India has made significant progress in every field, he said.

Saini also slammed the opposition parties, accusing them of resorting to lies, creating confusion and deceiving people through misinformation. PTI CHS VSD CHS SZM