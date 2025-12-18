Contribute to strengthening BJP, country under PM Modi's leadership: Nitin Nabin to party workers

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) BJP national working president Nitin Nabin on Thursday exhorted the party workers to contribute to strengthening the organisation and the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing those working at the BJP headquarters, Nabin asked them to ensure that workers of the party visiting its office here from different parts of the country must feel that it is their "own office".

"BJP national working president Nitin Nabin met all the members of the BJP family working at the party's central office here and offered them guidance for their future endeavours," the party said in a statement after the event.

It said Nabin interacted with all the members of the "BJP family" working in various departments at the BJP headquarters here, "appreciated their efficiency, and encouraged them to be even more practical in the future".

"He urged them to contribute to strengthening the party and the country under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the BJP said.

In his address, Nabin also reiterated that whenever party workers from across the country visit the BJP headquarters, they should feel that it is their own office.

"Nabin posed for group photographs with those working with various departments. The office staff pledged to work with greater efficiency and practicality under his guidance," the party added.

During the programme, office secretary Mahendra Pandey at the BJP headquarters "honoured" the national working president with a bouquet and a shawl, the party said.

BJP SC Morcha president Lal Singh Arya and office superintendent Sarvendra Kumar were also present at the event among others, it added.

"Nabin has been meeting with office staff, party workers, party MPs, ministers and MLAs for the past three days. The way he took time out of his extremely busy schedule to meet and encourage all the members of the office staff is truly inspiring for everyone in the office," the BJP said. PTI PK PK KSS KSS