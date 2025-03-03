Contributing to welfare of soldiers, their families every citizen's national duty: Rajnath

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Asserting that Indian soldiers always stand firm, vigilant and ready on the borders in difficult conditions to protect the country, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said it is the national duty of every citizen to contribute to the welfare of the soldiers and their families.

Corporate social responsibility (CSR) is not about 2 per cent contribution, it is a matter of heart-to-heart connection with the brave soldiers and their dependants, Singh said in his address at the Armed Forces Flag Day Corporate Social Responsibility (AFFD CSR) Conclave here.

Singh called upon the people to contribute whole-heartedly to the welfare of the soldiers and their families, terming it the "national duty" of every citizen, the defence ministry said in a statement.

While the government is committed to strengthening India's security apparatus and ensuring the welfare of its soldiers and their families, it is the nation's collective responsibility to come forward and support them in every way possible, he said.

The country's soldiers always stand firm, vigilant and ready on the borders in difficult conditions to protect the country from all kinds of threats with courage and promptness, he said.

"Whatever contribution you make, it will not be ordinary. You should take full care that tomorrow, when your real balance sheet is ready, it has more assets of satisfaction and happiness than liabilities," Singh told heads of several top corporate firms present on the occasion.

Reiterating the Narendra Modi-led government's commitment to enhance the participation of the private sector, Singh said the goals of 'Aatmanirbhar' and 'Viksit Bharat' can be achieved through the concerted efforts of all the stakeholders.

He also exuded confidence that with growing private sector participation, India will find a place among the top three economies in the world by 2027.

Singh commended the corporate houses for their generous contributions towards the AFFD fund and felicitated the top CSR donors on the occasion, the statement said.

The Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare under the defence ministry has been working for the welfare and rehabilitation of war widows, wards of fallen soldiers and ex-servicemen, including disabled ones, by providing financial assistance for their identified personal needs such as penury grant, children's education grant, funeral grant, medical grant and orphan or disabled children grant, the statement said. PTI KND ARI