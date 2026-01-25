Contribution of all Padma awardess from Assam inspiring: Himanta

Guwahati, Jan 25 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday congratulated the Padma awardees from the state, and said their contributions were truly inspiring.

Assam beams with pride as its sons and daughters are honoured with the prestigious Padma awards, he said in a post on X.

''Heartiest congratulations to Shri Haricharan Saikia, Shri Jogesh Deuri, Smt Pokhila Lekthepi and Shri Nuruddin Ahmed for their outstanding service to society and the nation,'' Sarma said.

It is also a ''proud moment for us that Late Kabindra Purkayastha ji has been conferred with the Padma Shri (posthumous) for his contributions to public service,'' he said.

The contributions of all the awardees “inspire us all - Assam is immensely proud of their achievements,” the CM said.

Purkayastha was a three-time MP from the Silchar parliamentary constituency, and also an Union minister in the Atal Behari Vajpayee cabinet.

He was engaged in several social and public welfare activities, and had contributed to the field of education as the principal of Ramakrishna Vidyapeet in Sribhumi district.

Haricharan Saikia is an acclaimed ‘Sattriya’ dancer, who pursued the classical form for over six-decades, and also founded the ‘Sattriya’ dance and music school.

He encouraged participation of women dance form, which was earlier dominated by men in 'sattras' or Vaishnav monasteries.

Jogesh Deuri is a renowned sericulturist who pioneered the growth of 'Eri' silk production by establishing the Integrated Bodoland Silk Parks.

He engaged over 1,600 villages in the process, which benefited thousands of farmers, and increased women's participation to 70 per cent of the workforce in the Eri silk value chain, officials said.

Nuruddin Ahmed is an eminent sculptor and art director, who has over decades been at the forefront of designing and executing various cultural projects in the state, including the tableau at Republic Day parades, set productions for various mobile theatre, stage designing for amateur and professional theatre, and also for films.

Folk singer Pokhila Lekhthepi from the hills of Karbi Anglong is known as the 'Queen of Melody', who has for five decades persevered and practised the songs of the hills and its culture, winning several accolades along the way.