Contribution of cooperative sector in country's development incomparable: President Murmu

Pune, Sep 2 (PTI) The contribution of the cooperative sector in India’s development is incomparable, President Droupadi Murmu said at a function in Maharashtra's Kolhapur on Monday.

Addressing the golden jubilee celebrations of Shri Warna Women Cooperative Group in Warnanagar in the west Maharashtra city, the President said, "Trade and entrepreneurship have played a crucial role in economic development, but the role of cooperative sector in the development of the country is incomparable." She said Lijjat Papad and Amul are the finest examples of the success of cooperative sector.

President Murmu also pitched for the use of technology in cooperative institutions.