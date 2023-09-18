Contribution of old Parliament building to India's democratic journey unparalleled: LS Speaker

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday said the old Parliament building has an "unparalleled" contribution to India's democratic journey as collective decisions were taken for the welfare of the nation.

Advertisment

This House has been a vibrant symbol of the culture of dialogue, he said soon after the Lok Sabha proceedings went underway.

"Our parliament building has been a witness to the historic moment of India's Independence and the entire process of drafting the Constitution. It has also been a witness to the glorious democratic journey of our modern nation," Birla said.

"Over the past 75 years, it took collective decisions for the welfare of the nation amid agreements and disagreements among various parties, passing laws through parliamentary deliberations that brought about socio-economic changes in the lives of the people," Birla said.

Advertisment

Even during the times of crisis and adversity, this House faced them with unity and commitment, the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

Noting that Monday is the final day of proceedings in this chamber, Birla said the contribution of this building "to our country's democratic journey is unparalleled".

"After this day, Parliament's activities will take place in a new building. We will enter the new building with new hopes and new aspirations. I believe that our democracy will achieve newer heights in our new parliament building," he said.

Advertisment

On the occasion, he remembered Ganesh Vasudev Mavalankar, the first Speaker of the Lok Sabha who assumed the position on May 15, 1952.

"As the first head of the country's highest democratic institution, he established various parliamentary committees, including the Rules Committee, Special Powers Committee, and the Business Advisory Committee, laying the foundation for the highest traditions within this House," Birla said.

So far, 16 distinguished Speakers have graced this chair, each contributing to its illustrious legacy, he said.

Noting that in this House, the nation has been led by 15 prime ministers to date, the Lok Sabha Speaker said, "They have shaped the destiny and direction of the country through their thoughts and actions." The session started on Monday and will end on Friday. Parliament will shift to the new building on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Tuesday.