Control of RJD lies in hands of infiltrators, conspirators, claims Lalu's daughter

Patna, Jan 25 (PTI) Hours before the RJD's national executive meeting here on Sunday, its president Lalu Prasad's daughter Rohini Acharya alleged that the control of the party has slipped into the "hands of infiltrators and conspirators whose sole objective is to destroy Laluvad".

Without naming anyone in her post on X, she said those responsible for the leadership in the party "should introspect rather than avoiding questions or creating confusion".

“Today, the real command of the party - known for fighting for the rights of the downtrodden- lies in the hands of infiltrators and conspirators sent by opponents. Their sole objective is to destroy ‘Laluvad’…such people seem to have succeeded to a great extent in their dirty motives", she claimed on the social media platform.

Acharya, a doctor by qualification, who chose to become a homemaker and settled down with her Singapore-based husband, wrote the post on her X handle, hours before the RJD's national executive meeting scheduled to be held in Patna on Sunday.

"They misbehave with those who speak for 'Laluism' and the party's interests. They indulge in rude behaviour with the people who think for the betterment of the party. If 'he' maintains silence, then the charge and accusation of complicity with the gang plotting against the party and 'Laluvad' stands automatically proven," she claimed.

Earlier, she raised her voice against the RJD's current leadership.

"Anyone who selflessly struggles for the party that was founded by Lalu ji, whoever cares and proudly carries forward Lalu ji's political legacy and ideology, will definitely question those responsible for the party's sorry state of affairs," Acharya said.

They will raise their voice against the "dubious roles of such people, without caring for the consequences", she wrote.

After the RJD was drubbed in the Bihar assembly polls last year, Prasad's daughter had announced that she was “quitting politics” and severed ties with the family.

“I am quitting politics, and I am disowning my family…This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do…and I am taking all the blame,” she had written in her post in November last year.

Sanjay Yadav is the Rajya Sabha MP from RJD and one of the most trusted aides of Tejashwi Yadav, the son and heir apparent of the RJD supremo.

Rameez is said to be Tejashwi’s old friend, hailing from a political family in the adjoining state of Uttar Pradesh.

Acharya, who was in the news for donating a kidney to her father a few years ago, had unsuccessfully contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Saran.

It was speculated that she was unhappy over the expulsion of Tej Pratap Yadav from the party. However, during the assembly elections, she was seen campaigning for Tejashwi.

The RJD seat tally slipped to 24 from 75 in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls.