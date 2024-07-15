Control rooms set up across districts to deal with any flooding: Punjab minister

Chandigarh, Jul 15 (PTI) The Punjab government has set up control rooms in all 23 districts of the state to deal with any flood-like situation during the monsoon season, minister Bram Shanker Jimpa said on Monday.

The district revenue officers have been appointed as the nodal officers of these control rooms, said the Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister in a statement.

Financial assistance has already been released to all deputy commissioners for cleaning of drains, a work that is already finished, he said.

Meanwhile, local government minister Balkar Singh directed the municipal commissioners, additional deputy commissioners and other officers of municipal councils to ensure complete drainage of rainwater and cleanliness of drains.

In the meeting, the minister said special attention should be paid to sewage cleanliness.

The minister instructed the officials that if a flood-like situation occurs in an area, safe buildings should be identified in advance to shift the people. PTI CHS VN VN