Controversial ex-Sena (UBT) leader Badgujar, former minister Gholap join BJP

Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Former Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sudhakar Badgujar and Babanrao Gholap on Tuesday joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party here even as BJP MLA Seema Hiray strongly opposed Badgujar's entry.

Confusion prevailed over Badgujar's induction into the party earlier in the day, as Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule told reporters in Nagpur that he was not aware of the development, but later he himself inducted the two leaders at the party office in Mumbai.

It would be the responsibility of Badgujar and Gholap, both leaders from Nashik, to address the concerns raised by some local party leaders and strengthen the organisation ahead of civic elections, said Bawankule.

Gholap is a former state minister.

Badgujar, once considered close to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, was targeted by the BJP last year after a video purportedly showed him dancing with Saleem 'Kutta', an accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. In response, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party shared visuals of BJP functionaries seen at the same event.

Seema Hiray, BJP MLA from Nashik West, and some former corporators of the party expressed opposition to Badgujar's induction, but state minister Girish Mahajan, who is close to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, decided to go ahead with the decision, sources said.

Earlier in the day, speaking to a news channel, Hiray said, "I was one of the party workers who had protested against Badgujar and called him anti-national. There are serious criminal cases against him. He even contested election against me. How can I welcome him into the party?" Asked about reports about Badgujar's induction, Bawankule told media persons in Nagpur that he had no information. "In our party, such decisions are taken only after consultations and consensus with local leaders, MPs, and MLAs. In this case, there is strong opposition from our local functionaries in Nashik," said the state revenue minister.

Later, Bawankule himself inducted the two leaders at the Mumbai BJP office in Girish Mahajan's presence.

"I was under the impression that Badgujar is going to join the party in the next couple of days. But Mahajan organised the event today which created some confusion. We should organise a bigger event in Nashik soon so that some others can join the BJP as well," he said.

"When new people join the BJP, some (existing leaders) may raise objections. It is the responsibility of Badgujar and Gholap to deal with the objections and resolve them....we all have to work together to increase the tally of the party in the coming elections," Bawankule added.

Badgujar said, "Today I have joined the BJP with dignity. I thank the BJP and Devendra Fadnavis for welcoming me. Girish Mahajan is a troubleshooter, he always finds a way out during crises, and he did so for me as well." Referring to his suspension and recent expulsion from the Sena (UBT), Badgujar said, "I do not know what was conveyed to the leadership, but I am innocent. During the COVID pandemic, I worked sincerely when others were hesitant to step out. Yet, action was taken against me due to a conspiracy." Badgujar had recently expressed discomfort with the Sena (UBT), and met Fadnavis. He was expelled from the opposition party soon after.

Bawankule, meanwhile, expressed confidence that Badgujar and Gholap's entry will strengthen the party.

Asked about controversies surrounding Badgujar who had been jailed for a brief period, Bawankule, without naming Sanjay Raut, said, "Those who speak every day have also been to prison. As long as a person is not convicted, one should not doubt that person's character." Mahajan said the BJP had 68 corporators in the last Nashik municipal corporation, and the party should aim to increase the tally to above 100. "Let us win as many municipal corporations and councils as possible. We are part of the Mahayuti coalition, and will work unitedly," he said. PTI ND RSY KRK