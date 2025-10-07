'Controversial' poster found put up near Indore district magistrate's office; police launch probe

Indore, Oct 7 (PTI) A "controversial" poster was found put up near the Indore district magistrate's office on Tuesday, which triggered a protest with participants alleging that it was aimed at spreading hatred while police launched a probe.

Efforts were underway to trace the persons involved in putting up the poster, a police official said.

"We received information that unidentified miscreants put up a controversial poster on the footbridge near the district magistrate's office early Tuesday morning. Police acted promptly and removed the poster," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vijay Chaudhary told PTI.

"An investigation is underway to find out who put up the controversial poster and CCTV footage from around the scene is being examined," he said.

The ACP declined to disclose the contents of the controversial poster, but said those who put it up would be found out and strict legal action would be taken against them.

Meanwhile, members of the Muslim community protested by raising slogans against the controversial poster.

Mohammad Amjad Khan, one of the protesters, said, "Some people have put up controversial posters in a public place to further their political agenda by spreading hatred. It seems the administration is asleep." When asked for a comment on the controversial poster, local BJP MLA Usha Thakur said, "Some people are making good use of freedom of expression, while others are misusing it. We must make every decision with complete discretion to maintain the country's social harmony, unity, integrity, and identity." PTI HWP MAS NP