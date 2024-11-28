Controversial priest Narsighanand flags 'genocide' of Hindus in Bangladesh

Haridwar, Nov 28 (PTI) The controversial head priest of Dasna Devi temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, Yati Narsinghanand Giri, on Thursday expressed deep anger over the alleged genocide of Hindus in Bangladesh, calling upon the Hindus in India to learn from the condition of their counterparts in the neighbouring country.

Advertisment

A three-day "Dharma Sansad" is being organised at the Anand Bhairav Mandir by the Juna Akhara from December 19-21 to raise the issue, Narasighanand said here, as he appealed to all Hindus who do not want their future generations to "fall prey to Islamic Jihadis" to participate in the event.

Releasing a video with Kothari Srimahant Mahakal Giri of the Juna Akhara and other saints, Narasighanand claimed that the Muslim community in Bangladesh, in connivance with the army and police, is carrying out gruesome massacres of Hindus.

"By imprisoning innocent Chinmay Das Prabhu from the ISKCON, the Bangladesh government has shown the Hindus of the entire world their place. If any country had done the same to a Jew, Israel would have attacked that nation by now. If we Hindus also had a nation of our own, their plight in Pakistan and Bangladesh would not have been like this," claimed Narasighanand, who had been booked for hate speech in the past.

Advertisment

"Had the movement for Ram Mandir been for a Sanatan Vedic Rashtra, we wouldn't have to worry about 'love jihad', cow protection, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, Kashi Vishwanath or Sambhal, because we would have got all these. But we never raised our voice against the real problems," he claimed. PTI COR ALM ARI