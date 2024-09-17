Controversial remarks against Rahul: Kharge writes to PM, asks him to discipline his leaders

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge raised with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday the issue of "extremely objectionable" and violent statements by ruling alliance members targeting Rahul Gandhi and urged him to discipline his leaders.

In his letter to Modi, Kharge asserted that strict legal action should be taken against those giving such statements so that Indian politics can be prevented from degenerating and nothing untoward happens.

"I want to draw your attention to an issue which is directly related to democracy and the Constitution. You must be aware that a series of extremely objectionable, violent and rude statements are being made against the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi," the Congress chief said.

"I have to say with sadness that the violent language used by the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and your allies is harmful for the future. The world is shocked that the Minister of State for Railways in the central government, a minister from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, is calling the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha 'number one terrorist'," Kharge said in an apparent reference to the remarks by MoS Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu and UP minister Raghuraj Singh.

"An MLA from a party that has ties with your government in Maharashtra is announcing a reward of Rs 11 lakh to the person who 'cuts off the tongue of the Leader of the Opposition and brings it to him'. A BJP leader and former MLA in Delhi is threatening to make him 'fate like his grandmother'," Kharge said.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad announced that he will give Rs 11 lakh to anyone chopping off Gandhi's tongue for his remarks on scrapping the reservation system. Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday said if those "manufacturing bombs" were supporting Gandhi, he is the "number one terrorist". Minister in the BJP's UP government Raghuraj Singh reportedly made similar remarks as that of Bittu.

Earlier, BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marvah had purportedly made "threatening" remarks against Gandhi.

In his letter to Modi in Hindi, Kharge said Indian culture is known throughout the world for non-violence, harmony and love.

"Our heroes established these as standards in politics. Gandhi ji had made these standards an important part of politics during the British rule itself. After independence, there has been a long history of respectful disagreements between the ruling party and the opposition in the parliamentary arena. This has worked to enhance the prestige of Indian democracy," Kharge said.

He said crores of Congress workers and leaders are very agitated and worried about this matter.

"Due to such hate-mongering forces, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi had to sacrifice their lives. This political behaviour of the ruling party is an example of rudeness in democratic history," Kharge said.

"I request and expect you to please impose discipline and decorum on your leaders. Instruct them to behave properly. Strict legal action should be taken for such statements so that Indian politics can be prevented from degenerating. Nothing untoward happens," the Congress chief said.

"I trust that you will take the required action to immediately stop these leaders from making violent statements," Kharge added.

In the wake of several controversial statements by ruling alliance leaders targeting Rahul Gandhi, the Congress on Monday said "hate-filled minions" making such remarks were the "real terrorists" who belong in jail.

The opposition party alleged that "violent statements" were being made against the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha at the behest of Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with their "complete political patronage". PTI ASK RHL