Controversial remarks: HC directs Registry to suo motu register petition against TN Minister Ponmudy

Chennai, Apr 23 (PTI) The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed its Registry to suo motu (on its own) file a writ petition relating to the alleged controversial remarks made by DMK leader and TN Minister K Ponmudy recently.

The Forest minister's remarks about Shaivism and Vaishnavism in the context of a sex worker had sparked a huge controversy.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh who gave the directive, said, "The Registry is directed to suo motu register a writ petition and refer the matter to the Chief Justice for orders".

On April 17, when the suo motu revision case against Ponmudy relating to a disproportionate wealth case came up for hearing, the judge expressed his concern over the remarks made by the minister.

Citing a judgment of the Supreme Court on hate speech, the judge had also cautioned the police that if they do not register an FIR against Ponmudy for his controversial remarks at a public event, he will initiate contempt proceedings against them.

The judge had directed the Advocate general PS Raman to find out as to whether any FIR has been registered against the Minister and inform the court on April 23.

When the case was taken up for hearing on Wednesday, senior counsel P Wilson and Additional advocate general submitted that a complaint was enquired and found that no offence had been made out.

This prompted the judge to give the above direction.

The judge observed that apart from being obscene, the speech wounded the religious feelings of Shaivites and Vaishnavites.

Prima facie, the hate speech of the Minister would attract the ingredients of section 79, 196 (1), 296, 299 and 302 of BNSS. PTI CORR SA ROH