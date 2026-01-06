Controversial slogans raised at JNU against PM, HM; probe launched; BJP condemns incident

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) A protest at JNU sparked a controversy as objectionable slogans targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were allegedly raised over the denial of bail by the Supreme Court to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 riots conspiracy case, prompting the Delhi Police to launch a probe into the matter.

Asserting that "any unlawful conduct or anti-national activity will not be tolerated", the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said that an FIR has been registered in the Monday incident and the strictest action will be taken against students found raising objectionable slogans.

"Universities are centres for innovation and new ideas, and they cannot be permitted to be converted into laboratories of hate. Freedom of speech and expression is a fundamental right.

"But any form of violence, unlawful conduct or anti-national activity will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Students involved in this incident will also face disciplinary measures including immediate suspension, expulsion and permanent debarment from the University," the JNU said in a series of posts on X on Tuesday night.

The University also ordered an internal inquiry, as BJP leaders, including Union and Delhi ministers, expressed anger over the incident, alleging that the slogans reflected the "Urban Naxal mindset that is supported by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress".

The event -- "A Night of Resistance with Guerrilla Dhaba" -- was organised at Sabarmati Dhaba to mark the anniversary of the January 5, 2020, violence in which a group of masked persons had entered the campus and unleashed mayhem by attacking students and teachers.

A purported video of the Monday protest showed students allegedly raising slogans against the prime minister and Union home minister after the Supreme Court refused to grant bail to Khalid, a former JNU student leader, and Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case.

The University has named several students, including current Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aditi Mishra, and said they were identified during the programme. It claimed that the slogans were "deliberate", "repeated" and had the "potential to seriously disrupt public order, campus harmony and security".

Mishra told PTI that every year, students hold a protest to condemn the violence that occurred on the campus on January 5, 2020.

"All of the slogans raised in the protest were ideological and do not attack anyone personally. They were not directed towards anyone," she claimed.

A letter written by the JNU administration to the SHO of Vasant Kunj (North) claimed that certain students raised "highly objectionable, provocative and inflammatory" slogans at an event on Monday that were in direct contempt of the Supreme Court and reflected a "wilful disrespect for constitutional institutions and established norms of civil and democratic discourse".

A senior police officer said that a probe has been launched following the complaint, adding that they will examine CCTV footage and videos of the event.

According to the letter, the University's Security Department said the programme was organised around 10 pm by students linked to the JNUSU. The gathering initially appeared limited to commemorating the January 5, 2020, incident, with around 30 to 35 students present.

The letter said that the nature of the event changed following a judicial verdict on the bail pleas of Khalid and Imam, after which some participants allegedly raised slogans, which the University termed "inflammatory and objectionable".

The administration claimed the slogans amounted to contempt of the Supreme Court and violated the JNU Code of Conduct.

"All stakeholders must understand the clear distinction between dissent and abuse and hate speech which lead to public disorder," a statement issued by the University registrar said.

Noting that the raising of such slogans is "wholly inconsistent with democratic dissent and violates the JNU Code of Conduct", the statement said such slogans have the "potential to seriously disturb public order, campus harmony and the safety and security environment of the university and the nation".

"JNU administration is setting up an internal inquiry on the matter. If students are found guilty of violating any rules or regulations, we will take disciplinary action against them," an official said.

Delhi ministers Kapil Mishra, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Ashish Sood criticised the raising of controversial slogans at the JNU and accused the opposition parties of providing patronage to those involved in such activities.

In a post on X, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said. "Modi-Shah Ki Kabar Khudegi ?? In a safe and free India, these people keep abusing the prime minister but seek freedom. INDIA will be free from such sick people ! "We live in a country where the prime minister is openly abused... yet these mentally ill people demand freedom." BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said the slogans reflect the "Urban Naxal mindset" of those who came out in support of "anti-nationals" like Khalid and Imam after the Supreme Court denied them bail.

"The Congress and Rahul Gandhi are giving a silent endorsement to such slogans," he alleged.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said the INDIA bloc has faced consequences whenever they have made personal attacks against the prime minister. "I am confident that the people will give a befitting reply to this," he told reporters.

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra said, "Snakes are being crushed and the snakelets are screaming. Those who are chanting slogans in support of criminals, Naxalites, and terrorists have now become frustrated because their evil plans are being shattered one by one. Those supporting these criminals should be given severe punishment." Sirsa said protesting against a Supreme Court order is unacceptable. "If people start opposing court verdicts, the system will collapse," he said, alleging that some groups wanted to weaken the country.

According to students, a protest is held every year to condemn the violence that occurred on the campus on January 5, 2020, in which at least 28 people, including then JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos had reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.