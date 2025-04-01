Controversial 'Yeshu Yeshu prophet' Bajinder Singh gets life term in 2018 rape case

Chandigarh: A Mohali court on Tuesday sentenced self-styled preacher Bajinder Singh to life imprisonment in a 2018 rape case.

Additional district and sessions judge Vikrant Kumar pronounced the verdict after Singh -- often referred to as the "Yeshu Yeshu prophet" -- was found guilty on March 28.

While Singh was convicted under Sections 376 (rape), 323 (punishment for voluntary causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC, the court acquitted five others, namely, Akhbar Bhatti, Rajesh Chaudhary, Jatinder Kumar, Sitar Ali and Sandeep Pehlwan.

Singh was also slapped with a Rs 1 lakh fine.

His counsel H S Dhanoa said they will be challenging the punishment in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Tight security arrangements were in place at the court complex before the verdict's pronouncement as Singh was brought under heavy security cover from Mansa Jail.

The case was registered on a complaint of a woman at Zirakpur Police Station in Mohali district in 2018.

The survivor's counsel Anil Kumar Sagar told reporters, "The court has pronounced an exemplary verdict as any lackadaisical approach in such cases instills confidence in the perpetrators who either assert their social position or act under the garb of religion to exploit the poor and the vulnerable." The survivor welcomed the court verdict, saying she got justice after seven years.

Sagar said Singh pleaded for mercy from the court, saying his three children were young and his wife suffered from a medical condition.

In her complaint, the survivor alleged that Singh lured her by promising to take her abroad but raped her at his house in Sector 63, Mohali, aside from filming the act, which he threatened to make viral if she didn't agree to his demands.

Singh was arrested from the Delhi airport while attempting to fly to London in 2018. He secured a bail in the case later.

On March 3, the Mohali court issued a non-bailable warrant against Singh in connection with the 2018 rape case.

Singh is not new to controversies. He was booked in another sexual harassment case on February 28, based on a complaint lodged by a 22-year-old woman.

Police had booked him under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The Kapurthala Police also formed a three-member special investigation team to probe charges of sexual harassment against him.

On March 25, Mohali Police booked Singh for assault and other charges based on a complaint lodged by a woman, days after a video went viral on social media purportedly showing Singh slapping the woman.

In the video, which appeared to be CCTV camera footage from a room reportedly dated February 14, Singh was seen arguing and throwing a bunch of papers at the woman before slapping her.

Singh runs a church -- The Church of Glory and Wisdom -- at Tajpur in Jalandhar, which has a branch at Majri in Mohali.

A Jat from Haryana, Singh converted to Christianity more than a decade ago. His supporters claim that his church has many branches in India and abroad.

The self-styled preacher held religious congregations where a large number of people came hoping to cure their ailments.

These congregations were broadcast live on the YouTube channel "Prophet Bajinder Singh" with a 3.74 million-strong subscriber base.