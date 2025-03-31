Controversies, dramas outcome of Mamata's UK trip: Adhir Chowdhury

Kolkata: Claiming that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's UK visit yielded "nothing" except a few “controversies and dramas”, senior Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on Monday said it is the responsibility of the state government to issue a statement on the outcome of her trip.

On the ruckus created by protesters last week during her speech at Kellogg College, Oxford, Chowdhury said he is against people disrespecting the chief minister especially when she is on an official tour.

"Not much has happened in London. We want to know who had gone to London (with the CM). What were the expenses incurred on this trip? Who were the people she met there? And what were the proposals that have been received and whether the state would benefit from them or not," Chowdhury told reporters here.

The former state Congress president said she had travelled there on the taxpayers' money and so it was her government's responsibility to issue a press statement about the outcome of the visit after her return.

Apparently referring to viral video clips shared on social media, Chowdhry said, “We only saw her either walking or running. And on another day, we saw a verbal duel during a meeting." She tried to beat her own drums, alleged the Congress leader who is also a former Union minister.

"The outcome of the London trip is nothing but a few controversies, a drama and then people are laughing about it," he said.

Chowdhury said that he was surprised that the people of Bengal were not that eager to know about the outcome of Banerjee's London trip.

"There is no discussion regarding the outcome of the London trip. It is very surprising. There are several reactions regarding her visit to London. In fact, reactions were so intense that rallies were organised in support or sometimes against that. But those were unnecessary,” he said.

"I had said this earlier and am repeating this today that Mamata Banerjee is also my CM, even though my politics is against her. It would not be fair for any of us to disrespect or insult her when she is travelling abroad. Similarly, she should also not forget the prestige of her chair and protecting that is also her responsibility," he said.